Letter: 1-job wages for all just not feasible for Hawaii

There are always unions striving for better pay and one of their slogans is that one job should be enough. But unless you have a very high-skilled job, it will never happen in Hawaii, where the average house cost is $1 million.

Now even Vice President Kamala Harris is saying one job should be enough. In those states where homes cost between $200,000 and $300,000, yes that could be possible. But here in Hawaii we need the husband and wife to be working and maybe even a second job. That is why many families are moving to the mainland to find that American dream of one job.

Think of what will happen if we pay all our workers enough to afford a house with one job; our cost of living would force most of us to move to the mainland. Is that what we want to happen?

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

