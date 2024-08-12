Letter: Flourishing foster teen is example to follow

Monday, August 12, 2024
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brian Batchelor
It was particularly inspiring to read of the efforts of Brian Batchelor and his Waialua “village” in his quest to realize his potential — that is yet to be fully developed (“It took a Waialua ‘village’ to help foster teen flourish,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 8). It does indeed involve the concert of truly extraordinary and caring people to enable growth and achievement — and notably Brian’s own efforts. Brian is a fitting tribute to his Waialua “village,” particularly to Gregory and Joanne Kamisato.
All too often the social, educational and foster care systems are presented in a less than positive light; and it is heartening to see dedicated efforts yielding such wondrous results. May the Waialua “village” example inspire other communities to also foster their own dedicated support and caring — for the sake and welfare of others.
Sam Hashimoto
Mililani
