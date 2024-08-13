Overnight camping suspended at Oahu park over reckless behavior

State officials said starting Aug. 23, they are suspending camping at the Sand Island State Recreation Area due to reckless nighttime behavior.

The suspension will take place indefinitely, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of State Parks said.

In addition to the constant disregard of state park rules, DPS said, campers are drinking and creating noise throughout the night, and leaving a trail of rubbish and used camping gear behind.

“This behavior is overwhelming the park caretaker and maintenance crew who clean up the campsites and park,” said DSP Administrator Curt Cottrell in a news release. “It is jeopardizing public safety and diminishing the quality of the park.”

DSP said the list of observed violations includes:

>> People attempting to camp without permits.

>> People staying in a campsite after a permit expires, making it difficult to maintain or prepare for the next group.

>> Consuming alcohol and engaging in disruptive and noisy behavior throughout the night and into daylight hours.

>> Ignoring the 10-person limit per campsite and frequently having more than 30 people stay overnight. This includes people who enter the park after it is closed, and who often wait outside the gate, drinking and being raucous.

>> Leaving rubbish behind at campsites and spreading litter throughout the park during the night.

>> Lighting illegal fires. This includes children who have started fires in areas outside campgrounds.