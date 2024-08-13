Letter: Fulfill vote to make city pedestrian-, bike-friendly

In 2006, the people of Oahu voted to prioritize making Honolulu a pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly city with the adoption of Charter Amendment No. 8. Yet nearly 20 years later, developers of major residential projects such as Pahoa Ridge are compelled by demand from buyers to spend millions of dollars on hundreds of parking spaces in what should be walkable and bike-friendly neighborhoods.

It is clear that despite the progress made by the city in that time, such as installing dedicated bike lanes on King and Pensacola streets and the recent takeover of the Biki bikeshare system, Honolulu is still far from fulfilling our “Complete Streets” mandate. Substantial and major investment in sidewalks and bike infrastructure is necessary to make it feasible for people to live without needing a car.

Trevor Nagamine

Mililani

