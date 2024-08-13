Honolulu Star-Advertiser

McDonald’s France jokes about scrapping curry sauce after basketball loss to U.S.

By Reuters

Sports WireSummer Olympics

REUTERS Stephen Curry of United States in action with Evan Fournier of France and Isaia Cordinier of France.

PARIS >> McDonald’s France said it is considering taking curry sauce off its menus until the next Olympics in a joke protest over U.S. basketball team captain Stephen Curry, whose last-gasp heroics denied France gold at the Paris Games.

“For obvious reasons, we are thinking about withdrawing this sauce,” the fast-food chain said on Instagram, over a picture of a mini-pot of “classic curry” sauce and a headline saying “for at least four years”.

Keeping up the online banter, the global X account of the U.S. fast food giant replied: “Oui’ll take the curry sauce if u don’t want it @McDonaldsFrance,” in a play on the French word for yes, which sounds like we.

“It’s a joke and a wink in reference to Stephen Curry’s extraordinary game last Saturday against France,” a McDonald’s France spokesman said.

