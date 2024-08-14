Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Corrections

Corrections

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 12:03 a.m.

>> The name of Richard (Likeke) Paglinawan was misspelled in a Page A7 story Monday.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide