Letter: U.S. Olympians contrast Trump’s deep narcissism

I must say, I enjoyed watching this year’s Olympics more than ever. Credit needs to be given to the French. The aura and atmosphere surrounding the games were magnetic. The venues, mixed in with France’s historical sites, have been one of a kind. And yes, the French were hospitable and very welcoming.

The athletes embraced this energy. The sheer joy of competing at this level and on this stage was written all over their faces. The USA athletes were particularly impressive. They conducted themselves with an incredible amount of class — articulate and humble. They made America great again.

Contrast that with an old, orange and out-of-shape Donald Trump. His best attribute is name-calling. The man is incapable of telling the truth. Trump is all about Trump — narcissism at its highest level. Yet, 70 million Americans think this is great. God Bless America, we’re going to need it!

Scott Unger

Kailua-Kona

