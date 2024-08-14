Off the news: Suspect arrested in Maui IED detonation

Reports last week from Maui warning about improvised explosive devices being found roadside at Kahului and Pukalani were concerning enough. Then came an actual detonation Thursday night in Pukalani, which damaged a passing vehicle, then the temporary evacuation of dozens of homes on Friday.

So it brings relief that a suspect has been arrested: a 47-year-old Kahului man with a record of prior convictions. The investigation is ongoing; meanwhile, residents should stay vigilant, and quickly report any suspicious objects to Maui police.