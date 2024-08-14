Central East Maui escapes with opening win in LLWS

Central East Maui went down to the wire today, but wound up with the best-case scenario at the Little League 12-U World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Central East Maui’s Evan Tavares, Kanon Nakama, Kamalei Leynes-Santos and Brextyn Hong combined on a one-hitter in a 3-1 victory over Salem, N.H., with Tavares’ pitching eligibility intact for the next game.

Salem, the New England champion, loaded the bases with one out in the sixth and final scheduled inning. Hong, who was playing third base, took the mound and got the first batter he faced to hit a line shot to third baseman Eassie Miller, who stepped on the bag for the game-ending double play.

Tavares, a hard-throwing left-hander, allowed no hits and walked one over 2 1/3 innings. All seven outs were recorded via the strikeout. Tavares threw 38 pitches, which makes him eligible to pitch in Friday’s game against Hinsdale, Ill. (Great Lakes). The contest, which is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., will be broadcast on ESPN.

Nakama pitched 2 1/3 innings, and Leynes-Santos and Hong each worked 2/3 of an inning.

Central East Maui took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Hayden Takahashi’s two-run single and Miller’s RBI single.

Salem made it 3-1 in the fifth.