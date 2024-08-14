Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

No Conor McGregor comeback this year, says White

By Shifa Jahan / Reuters

Today

Sports Wire

GARY A. VASQUEZ-USA TODAY SPORTS/FILE PHOTO Conor McGregor reacts following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier, in July 2021, during UFC 264.

GARY A. VASQUEZ-USA TODAY SPORTS/FILE PHOTO

Conor McGregor reacts following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier, in July 2021, during UFC 264.

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will not make his long-awaited return to the Octagon this year, UFC President Dana White said.

McGregor has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in 2021, a bout in which he also suffered a broken leg. The 36-year-old withdrew from his scheduled UFC 303 welterweight bout against Michael Chandler in June due to a broken toe.

“We didn’t meet up but we talked, and yeah, (McGregor) wants to fight. So we’ll figure it out. (But) not this year. He won’t fight this year,” White told reporters on Tuesday.

Irishman McGregor responded in a post on X saying he wanted to fight at the end of the year.

“December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event!” McGregor wrote. “I am off to altitude next month to prepare. Tell Dana and UFC we want December! We deserve December!”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide