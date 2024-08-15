DOH reports 11th case of travel-related dengue this year

The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed another travel-related dengue case on Oahu, bringing the total so far this year to 11.

The 11th case comes about a week after another travel-related case was reported in Hana, Maui.

DOH said it has deployed teams to the affected area, which it did not disclose this time, to conduct inspections and mosquito control. The public, meanwhile, is urged to take additional precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Of the 11 travel-related dengue cases reported this year, seven have been on Oahu, three on Maui and one on Kauai.

Dengue virus is spread from infected person to mosquito to person, according to DOH. While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitoes that can carry dengue, the disease is not established here.

Symptoms include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches, which typically last two to seven days. Although life-threatening illnesses can occur, most people recover after about a week.

Dengue outbreaks occur in parts of Central and South America; parts of Asia, including the Philippines; the Middle East; Africa; and some Pacific Islands, including American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau; the U.S. Virgin Islands; and parts of the Caribbean including Puerto Rico.

Of the dengue cases reported in Hawaii this year, many had traveled to Central or South America and Asia.

Anyone who plans to travel or has traveled to areas with dengue is at risk for infection, DOH said, and should be aware that multiple regions around the world are currently experiencing higher-than-normal dengue activity.

Four to six weeks before travel, Hawaii residents should review country-specific travel information for guidance on dengue risk and prevention measures.

Residents returning from areas with risk of dengue should take steps to prevent mosquito bites for three weeks. If symptoms develop within two weeks upon return, they should seek medical evaluation.