Man, 60, shot and killed by Honolulu police after he fired into neighbor’s home

A 60-year-old man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend before shooting into his neighbor’s house after she ran away was shot and killed by a Honolulu police officer Wednesday, HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said during a news conference today.

Alston “Kaipo” Awong, 60, was declared dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services technicians. Awong has 11 prior state felony convictions, including drug and firearm offenses and terroristic threatening.

The district eight patrol officer who shot and killed Awong has four years of service with HPD.

Shortly after 6 p.m. yesterday officers were sent to a home on Puhinalo Place in Waianae. A 911 caller reported that an argument in the street followed by reports of an “armed male shooting at and trying to enter a home,” said Logan, speaking at HPD’s Alapai Street headquarters.

When officers arrived they heard “screaming from inside the home.”

“They ran to the back of the house and found a male armed with a handgun. The male was standing inside a shattered glass door. The closest officer repeatedly ordered the male to drop the firearm,” Logan said.

“But instead of putting the gun down the male racked a round, pulled the slide back and let it slide forward. At this time the officer fired two rounds at the suspect The male fell to the ground and the officer administered first aid until paramedics arrived,” Logan said.

Two women, ages 32 and 34, and a 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds that are not life threatening. Awong’s girlfriend, who is in her 70’s, suffered “assault type injuries” and two other adults and two juveniles were also in the home but not injured.

Awong lived across the street from the house he shot into. He was arguing with his girlfriend before her relative, who lives across the street from Awong, took her into his home.

Awong went into his home and came out with an unlicensed homemade rifle.

“He pointed the rifle at a neighbor and at the relative’s home and tried unsuccessfully to fire the rifle,” Logan said. “The suspect then went back into his own home and came out with a handgun, which is when he walked across the street and shot approximately four rounds into his girlfriend’s relative’s home.”

The handgun used by Awong was stolen, Logan said.