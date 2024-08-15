Famous Amos cookies founder advocated for childhood literacy
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2012
Wally Amos, founder of Famous Amos cookies, reads “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type,” a book by Doreen Cronin, to children in the A+ afterschool program at Honowai Elementary School (which is run by the YMCA of Honolulu).
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER / 2014
Wally Amos posed with a life-size cutout of himself by the Cookie Kahuna stand at Boardwalk Treats in Ala Moana Center.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2012
