Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, August 16, 2024 88° Today's Paper

Top News

Hawaii authorities search for escaped Waiawa facility inmate

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:42 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

COURTESY PHOTO Missing Waiawa Correctional Facility inmate Irvin T. Agres

COURTESY PHOTO

Missing Waiawa Correctional Facility inmate Irvin T. Agres

Hawaii law enforcement authorities are searching for a 41-year-old inmate who did not show up for a head count at Waiawa Correctional Facility this morning.

Irvin T. Agres was missing from the 8:45 a.m. head count, prompting staff to call state Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department.

He is 5-feet, 5-inches and about 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials said said Agres is a minimum custody inmate serving time for a parole violation relating to a first-degree robbery conviction — and that he now faces an additional escape charge.

Waiawa Correctional Facility is a minimum security, work-camp style facility with dorms for male inmates.

Department officials said the circumstances of how Agres escaped from the facility are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide