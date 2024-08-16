Hawaii authorities search for escaped Waiawa facility inmate

Hawaii law enforcement authorities are searching for a 41-year-old inmate who did not show up for a head count at Waiawa Correctional Facility this morning.

Irvin T. Agres was missing from the 8:45 a.m. head count, prompting staff to call state Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department.

He is 5-feet, 5-inches and about 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials said said Agres is a minimum custody inmate serving time for a parole violation relating to a first-degree robbery conviction — and that he now faces an additional escape charge.

Waiawa Correctional Facility is a minimum security, work-camp style facility with dorms for male inmates.

Department officials said the circumstances of how Agres escaped from the facility are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.