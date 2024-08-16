Off the news: Pokemon world event kicks off in Waikiki

Friday, August 16, 2024
The 2024 Pokemon World Championships are on this weekend in Waikiki, and the event is expected to generate nearly $60 million in Pokemon-fan (and family) spending — welcome revenue for Honolulu’s visitor industry and state tax coffers.
If you didn’t know, now you know: Pokemon is a worldwide phenomenon. The championships are expected to draw 14,000 “badged” (ticketed) attendees to the Hawai‘i Convention Center, setting an attendance record that surpasses last year’s event in Yokohama, Japan.