Rearview Mirror: Duke Kahanamoku wore many hats after Olympics
OUTRIGGER SURFBOARD MUSEUM / STAR-ADVERTISER
After the 1932 Olympics, Duke Kahanamoku ran two Union Oil gas stations, in Nuuanu and Waikiki, with his brother, Bill. Two years later he ran for sheriff and won 13 terms. In 1961 he was appointed the city’s official greeter.
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES / 1912-1920
Duke Kahanamoku was an alternate to the U.S. water polo team in 1932 and helped promote the Games. “Aloha ‘Oe” was played at the closing ceremonies in tribute to Duke and to wish the athletes farewell, “until we meet again.”