Letter: Spend money on public works, not military jobs

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

To the people who keep saying how many jobs the military adds to Hawaii’s economy: Investing an equal amount in health, education, welfare, energy, housing and infrastructure — pretty much anything besides the military — will create twice as many jobs. Plus, you get actual benefits.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter