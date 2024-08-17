Letter: Spend money on public works, not military jobs

Saturday, August 17, 2024
To the people who keep saying how many jobs the military adds to Hawaii’s economy: Investing an equal amount in health, education, welfare, energy, housing and infrastructure — pretty much anything besides the military — will create twice as many jobs. Plus, you get actual benefits.
Regina Gregory
Makiki
