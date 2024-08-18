Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 3-7, 2024
|For The Week Of June 3-7
|Derived from state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|Hokio Place Pl Lot 10
|6/6/2024
|$1,360,000
|99 1034 Lauole St
|6/6/2024
|$1,150,000
|99 1440 Aiea Heights Dr Apt 48
|6/6/2024
|$789,000
|1482 Olino St
|6/5/2024
|$1,440,600
|Aina Haina
|76 Wailupe Cir
|6/3/2024
|$2,650,000
|5329 Olapa St
|6/7/2024
|$794,400
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1203 Ukana St
|6/7/2024
|$1,150,000
|3148 Ala Ilima St Apt 704
|6/4/2024
|$410,000
|3121 Ala Ilima St Apt 406
|6/3/2024
|$375,000
|1121 Ala Napunani St Apt 903
|6/3/2024
|$401,000
|3050 Ala Poha Pl # E/14
|6/5/2024
|$615,000
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1702
|6/6/2024
|$1,500,000
|88 Piikoi St Apt 811
|6/5/2024
|$800,000
|1390 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1002
|6/6/2024
|$517,000
|747 Amana St Apt 1116
|6/3/2024
|$225,000
|1655 Makaloa St Apt 1905
|6/3/2024
|$350,000
|419 Atkinson Dr Apt 1103
|6/6/2024
|$399,000
|1650 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3109
|6/5/2024
|$1,437,333
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91 631 Kuilioloa Pl Apt O5
|6/7/2024
|$450,000
|91 1081 Iwikuamoo St 1403
|6/7/2024
|$735,000
|91 3575 Kauluakoko St Unit 1409
|6/7/2024
|$775,000
|91 3575 Kauluakoko St 1603
|6/3/2024
|$413,000
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 6301
|6/6/2024
|$666,050
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8307
|6/6/2024
|$581,300
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9105
|6/6/2024
|$595,700
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9406
|6/7/2024
|$567,100
|91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9408
|6/7/2024
|$440,100
|91 1641 Honouliuli St Unit 8
|6/3/2024
|$847,000
|91 1143 Haiamu Pl
|6/4/2024
|$799,500
|91 815 Puamaeole St Apt 13/B
|6/4/2024
|$515,000
|92 1001 Aliinui Dr Apt 12A
|6/6/2024
|$1,140,000
|92 1532 Aliinui Dr # 1604
|6/4/2024
|$770,000
|92 1483 C Aliinui Dr # 30C
|6/6/2024
|$809,520
|91 988 Laaulu St # 34/G
|6/7/2024
|$660,000
|91 269 Hanapouli Cir # 15/I
|6/6/2024
|$530,000
|91 1014 Keokolo St
|6/5/2024
|$826,500
|91 1788 Pualoalo Pl
|6/5/2024
|$730,000
|91 1025 Kaiikuwa St
|6/7/2024
|$1,010,000
|91 1497 Halahua St
|6/6/2024
|$1,450,000
|91 1119 Kanela St # M-19
|6/7/2024
|$740,000
|91 1061 Kai Oio St
|6/3/2024
|$1,190,000
|91 1023 Waiemi St
|6/7/2024
|$1,255,000
|91 1001 Keaunui Dr Unit 100
|6/3/2024
|$795,000
|91 1001 Keaunui Dr Unit 165
|6/6/2024
|$849,000
|91 1112 Hualewa St
|6/5/2024
|$1,055,000
|91 6221 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 106
|6/4/2024
|$915,000
|91 6221 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 433
|6/7/2024
|$920,000
|91 1159 Kamakana St Apt 912
|6/4/2024
|$860,000
|91 1089 Akai St
|6/5/2024
|$1,350,000
|91 1866 Kapeku Lp
|6/7/2024
|$922,200
|91 1874 Kapeku Lp
|6/7/2024
|$922,640
|Hauula
|54 339 Kamehameha Hwy
|6/5/2024
|$1,195,000
|Hawaii Kai
|335 Portlock Rd
|6/4/2024
|$5,450,000
|409 Koko Isle Cir # 9/905
|6/5/2024
|$1,890,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd # Cw214
|6/6/2024
|$1,800,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd Unit 6214
|6/3/2024
|$935,000
|7007 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt E14
|6/7/2024
|$1,350,000
|6275 Kauhola Pl
|6/3/2024
|$1,500,000
|362 Waiopua Pl
|6/4/2024
|$1,200,000
|701 Kalanipuu St
|6/7/2024
|$1,438,767
|225 Kaiolohia Pl
|6/5/2024
|$1,695,000
|876 Kaahue St
|6/7/2024
|$2,500,000
|7544 Nakalele St
|6/5/2024
|$1,544,500
|818 Kealahou St
|6/3/2024
|$1,425,000
|Heeia
|46 158 Kiowai St Unit 2411
|6/3/2024
|$526,000
|Kahaluu
|47 069 Kamehameha Hwy
|6/7/2024
|$1,350,000
|47 171 Iuiu St
|6/6/2024
|$1,125,000
|47 751 Hui Ulili St
|6/7/2024
|$1,425,000
|47 579 Laniwela Way
|6/6/2024
|$1,045,000
|Kailua
|322 Aoloa St Apt 1410
|6/7/2024
|$580,000
|1015 Aoloa Pl Apt 236
|6/6/2024
|$725,000
|445 Kailua Rd
|6/3/2024
|$1,150,000
|354 B Kaelepulu Dr # 802
|6/7/2024
|$1,375,000
|1144 Loho St
|6/7/2024
|$1,580,000
|1217 Kina St
|6/5/2024
|$1,440,000
|1438 Mapuana Pl
|6/3/2024
|$1,410,000
|1343 Kahili St
|6/5/2024
|$2,525,000
|1410 Kahili St
|6/7/2024
|$897,760
|1136 Koohoo Pl
|6/6/2024
|$2,565,000
|1039 Koohoo Pl
|6/3/2024
|$1,900,000
|156 N Kalaheo Ave
|6/7/2024
|$2,400,000
|427 N Kalaheo Ave
|6/7/2024
|$2,850,000
|159 Omao St
|6/7/2024
|$2,500,000
|941 Kaipii St
|6/7/2024
|$2,100,000
|Kaimuki
|812 18Th Ave
|6/5/2024
|$2,104,320
|Kakaako
|801 S King St Apt 2704
|6/7/2024
|$630,000
|801 S King St Apt 3704
|6/7/2024
|$680,000
|415 South St Apt 3504
|6/7/2024
|$1,100,000
|1001 Queen St 2202
|6/7/2024
|$1,378,000
|987 Queen St Apt 521
|6/5/2024
|$510,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 4011
|6/6/2024
|$800,000
|Kaneohe
|44 302 1 Olina St # 7/1
|6/7/2024
|$955,000
|45 537 Paleka Rd
|6/5/2024
|$980,000
|45 1126 Maka St
|6/6/2024
|$1,300,000
|Kapahulu
|3428 Mccorriston St
|6/7/2024
|$1,152,000
|465 Kapahulu Ave Unit 4H
|6/5/2024
|$405,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 3512
|6/4/2024
|$500,000
|1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 3902
|6/3/2024
|$759,000
|60 N Beretania St Apt 3010
|6/6/2024
|$479,000
|60 N Beretania St Apt 3701
|6/3/2024
|$575,500
|Lower Kalihi
|2033 Wilcox Ln Apt B/311
|6/7/2024
|$335,000
|2228 Jennie St
|6/6/2024
|$1,120,000
|Lower Manoa
|1025 Kalo Pl Apt 607
|6/7/2024
|$280,000
|Makaha
|84 231 A Water St
|6/7/2024
|$459,000
|84 858 Maiola St # 59
|6/5/2024
|$1,420,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92 824 Moaka St
|6/5/2024
|$1,100,000
|92 1041 Makakilo Dr # 83
|6/3/2024
|$560,000
|92 1253 Kikaha St
|6/3/2024
|$925,000
|92 1315 Uahanai St
|6/7/2024
|$975,000
|92 1308 Uahanai St
|6/3/2024
|$950,000
|92 910 Panana St
|6/7/2024
|$949,000
|92 1314 Palahia St
|6/3/2024
|$1,200,000
|
Makiki
|1717 Citron St Apt 505
|6/6/2024
|$356,890
|1212 Punahou St Apt 2502
|6/4/2024
|$435,000
|1080 S Beretania St Apt 1001
|6/5/2024
|$900,000
|1540 Magazine St Apt B/6
|6/7/2024
|$320,000
|1025 Wilder Ave Apt 9A
|6/4/2024
|$635,000
|1512 Piikoi St Apt 103
|6/6/2024
|$400,000
|1426 Keeaumoku St Apt A4
|6/5/2024
|$307,000
|Manoa Valley
|2438 Ferdinand Ave
|6/7/2024
|$3,550,000
|3036 Kahaloa Dr
|6/4/2024
|$1,388,167
|3498 Alani Dr
|6/5/2024
|$1,900,000
|Mccully
|2100 Date St Apt 2401
|6/4/2024
|$325,000
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1601
|6/7/2024
|$603,000
|2630 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 602
|6/3/2024
|$399,000
|581 Kamoku St Apt 1004
|6/4/2024
|$593,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95 020 Waihonu St Apt C204
|6/3/2024
|$380,000
|95 270 Waikalani Dr Apt C/104
|6/7/2024
|$575,000
|95 156 Kahela St
|6/7/2024
|$1,150,000
|95 767 Hinalii St
|6/6/2024
|$1,050,000
|95 1050 Makaikai St Apt 13/I
|6/6/2024
|$450,000
|95 1041 Koolani Dr Apt 56
|6/3/2024
|$585,000
|95 1074 Auina St
|6/6/2024
|$1,300,000
|95 993 Ukuwai St Apt 2603
|6/4/2024
|$700,000
|Mokuleia
|68 024 Apuhihi St Apt W/101
|6/3/2024
|$470,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87 082 Farrington Hwy
|6/7/2024
|$560,000
|87 1910 Farrington Hwy 3
|6/3/2024
|$694,000
|87 238 Holopono St
|6/4/2024
|$695,000
|87 915 Hookele Pl
|6/6/2024
|$570,000
|87 935 Kulauku St
|6/5/2024
|$790,000
|87 1529 Nakii St
|6/5/2024
|$715,000
|Niu Valley
|352 Lelekepue Pl
|6/5/2024
|$3,500,000
|Nuuanu
|1088 Bishop St Apt 3612
|6/5/2024
|$376,533
|1088 Bishop St Apt 1124
|6/4/2024
|$530,000
|225 Queen St Apt 15
|6/3/2024
|$350,000
|3381 A Kamaaina Pl # 2
|6/3/2024
|$1,100,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|2555 Makaulii Pl
|6/4/2024
|$1,498,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 3804A
|6/4/2024
|$270,000
|1060 Kamehameha Hwy Apt 907B
|6/4/2024
|$345,000
|1518 Nanakai St
|6/3/2024
|$852,050
|2012 Komo Mai Dr
|6/3/2024
|$600,000
|2156 N Aumakua St # 33
|6/4/2024
|$1,050,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98 715 Iho Pl # 4/1004
|6/7/2024
|$460,000
|98 140 Honomanu St
|6/6/2024
|$1,050,000
|98 402 Koauka Loop Apt 306
|6/7/2024
|$370,000
|98 402 Koauka Loop Apt 904
|6/6/2024
|$412,000
|98 099 Uao Pl Apt 2610
|6/7/2024
|$550,000
|98 410 Koauka Loop Apt 19K
|6/5/2024
|$483,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|81 A Kawananakoa Pl
|6/5/2024
|$1,000,000
|Sand Island Access
|623 Mcneill St Apt 313
|6/6/2024
|$375,000
|Wahiawa
|60 Lakeview Cir
|6/7/2024
|$1,240,000
|235 Koa St Apt 203
|6/6/2024
|$228,000
|30 Uluwehi St
|6/7/2024
|$850,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4300 Waialae Ave Apt B1004
|6/7/2024
|$637,000
|Waialua
|67 173 Kanoena St
|6/6/2024
|$1,450,000
|67 002 Kahaone Pl
|6/7/2024
|$2,018,000
|Waianae
|85 121 B Ala Walua St
|6/3/2024
|$210,000
|86 532 Halona Rd
|6/4/2024
|$520,000
|Waihee
|58 111 Kaunala St
|6/7/2024
|$1,300,000
|Waikiki
|255 Beach Walk # 24
|6/5/2024
|$460,000
|223 Saratoga Rd # 905
|6/7/2024
|$322,533
|223 Saratoga Rd # 3207
|6/3/2024
|$2,200,000
|1910 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 15/A
|6/6/2024
|$950,000
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1082
|6/3/2024
|$660,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1939
|6/5/2024
|$750,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd # 1022
|6/3/2024
|$420,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1408
|6/5/2024
|$129,800
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2602
|6/5/2024
|$129,800
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 4113
|6/5/2024
|$129,800
|2139 Kuhio Ave # 3107
|6/6/2024
|$2,900,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 2912
|6/7/2024
|$213,000
|444 Kanekapolei St # 602
|6/5/2024
|$321,000
|444 Kanekapolei St # 1506
|6/3/2024
|$369,000
|445 Seaside Ave Apt 1416
|6/5/2024
|$346,000
|445 Seaside Ave Apt 1906
|6/7/2024
|$365,000
|Waimanalo
|41 570 Mekia St
|6/5/2024
|$1,300,000
|Waimea Bay
|61 132 Tutu St
|6/7/2024
|$2,230,000
|Waipahu
|95 011 Kuahelani Ave Apt 312
|6/4/2024
|$420,000
|94 248 Kahuahele St
|6/4/2024
|$1,220,000
|94 265 Anania Dr
|6/6/2024
|$940,000
|94 207 42 Noholoa Ct
|6/7/2024
|$645,000
|94 295 Mahinahou St
|6/3/2024
|$1,165,000
|94 1453 Waipio Uka St # M102
|6/5/2024
|$585,000
|94 691 Kalae St
|6/7/2024
|$845,000
|94 1003 Molale St
|6/7/2024
|$1,050,000
|94 1164 Kapehu St
|6/6/2024
|$700,000
|94 210 Pailolo Pl
|6/7/2024
|$1,240,000
|94 1027 Kaiamu St
|6/4/2024
|$1,095,000
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|99 1219 Iwaena St
|6/4/2024
|$250,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91 3575 Iwikuamoo St Unit 9004
|6/3/2024
|$298,000
|707 Manawai St
|6/7/2024
|$2,693,754
|Kakaako
|615 Keawe St Cu-01
|6/3/2024
|$303,000
|615 Keawe St Cu-02
|6/3/2024
|$233,000
|615 Keawe St Cu-03
|6/3/2024
|$235,500
|615 Keawe St Cu-04
|6/3/2024
|$284,500
|615 Keawe St Cu-05
|6/3/2024
|$730,000
|615 Keawe St Cu-06
|6/3/2024
|$652,000
|615 Keawe St Cu-07
|6/3/2024
|$145,000
|Liliha
|414 N School St
|6/7/2024
|$3,350,000
|Makiki
|934 Punahou St
|6/4/2024
|$750,000
0 Comments
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
Please log in to comment