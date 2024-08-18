Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 3-7, 2024

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

For The Week Of June 3-7
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
Hokio Place Pl Lot 10 6/6/2024 $1,360,000
99 1034 Lauole St 6/6/2024 $1,150,000
99 1440 Aiea Heights Dr Apt 48 6/6/2024 $789,000
1482 Olino St 6/5/2024 $1,440,600
Aina Haina
76 Wailupe Cir 6/3/2024 $2,650,000
5329 Olapa St 6/7/2024 $794,400
Airport/Mapunapuna
1203 Ukana St 6/7/2024 $1,150,000
3148 Ala Ilima St Apt 704 6/4/2024 $410,000
3121 Ala Ilima St Apt 406 6/3/2024 $375,000
1121 Ala Napunani St Apt 903 6/3/2024 $401,000
3050 Ala Poha Pl # E/14 6/5/2024 $615,000
Ala Moana
1350 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1702 6/6/2024 $1,500,000
88 Piikoi St Apt 811 6/5/2024 $800,000
1390 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1002 6/6/2024 $517,000
747 Amana St Apt 1116 6/3/2024 $225,000
1655 Makaloa St Apt 1905 6/3/2024 $350,000
419 Atkinson Dr Apt 1103 6/6/2024 $399,000
1650 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 3109 6/5/2024 $1,437,333
Ewa, Kapolei
91 631 Kuilioloa Pl Apt O5 6/7/2024 $450,000
91 1081 Iwikuamoo St 1403 6/7/2024 $735,000
91 3575 Kauluakoko St Unit 1409 6/7/2024 $775,000
91 3575 Kauluakoko St 1603 6/3/2024 $413,000
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 6301 6/6/2024 $666,050
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 8307 6/6/2024 $581,300
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9105 6/6/2024 $595,700
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9406 6/7/2024 $567,100
91 3641 Iwikuamoo St 9408 6/7/2024 $440,100
91 1641 Honouliuli St Unit 8 6/3/2024 $847,000
91 1143 Haiamu Pl 6/4/2024 $799,500
91 815 Puamaeole St Apt 13/B 6/4/2024 $515,000
92 1001 Aliinui Dr Apt 12A 6/6/2024 $1,140,000
92 1532 Aliinui Dr # 1604 6/4/2024 $770,000
92 1483 C Aliinui Dr # 30C 6/6/2024 $809,520
91 988 Laaulu St # 34/G 6/7/2024 $660,000
91 269 Hanapouli Cir # 15/I 6/6/2024 $530,000
91 1014 Keokolo St 6/5/2024 $826,500
91 1788 Pualoalo Pl 6/5/2024 $730,000
91 1025 Kaiikuwa St 6/7/2024 $1,010,000
91 1497 Halahua St 6/6/2024 $1,450,000
91 1119 Kanela St # M-19 6/7/2024 $740,000
91 1061 Kai Oio St 6/3/2024 $1,190,000
91 1023 Waiemi St 6/7/2024 $1,255,000
91 1001 Keaunui Dr Unit 100 6/3/2024 $795,000
91 1001 Keaunui Dr Unit 165 6/6/2024 $849,000
91 1112 Hualewa St 6/5/2024 $1,055,000
91 6221 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 106 6/4/2024 $915,000
91 6221 Kapolei Pkwy Unit 433 6/7/2024 $920,000
91 1159 Kamakana St Apt 912 6/4/2024 $860,000
91 1089 Akai St 6/5/2024 $1,350,000
91 1866 Kapeku Lp 6/7/2024 $922,200
91 1874 Kapeku Lp 6/7/2024 $922,640
Hauula
54 339 Kamehameha Hwy 6/5/2024 $1,195,000
Hawaii Kai
335 Portlock Rd 6/4/2024 $5,450,000
409 Koko Isle Cir # 9/905 6/5/2024 $1,890,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd # Cw214 6/6/2024 $1,800,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd Unit 6214 6/3/2024 $935,000
7007 Hawaii Kai Dr Apt E14 6/7/2024 $1,350,000
6275 Kauhola Pl 6/3/2024 $1,500,000
362 Waiopua Pl 6/4/2024 $1,200,000
701 Kalanipuu St 6/7/2024 $1,438,767
225 Kaiolohia Pl 6/5/2024 $1,695,000
876 Kaahue St 6/7/2024 $2,500,000
7544 Nakalele St 6/5/2024 $1,544,500
818 Kealahou St 6/3/2024 $1,425,000
Heeia
46 158 Kiowai St Unit 2411 6/3/2024 $526,000
Kahaluu
47 069 Kamehameha Hwy 6/7/2024 $1,350,000
47 171 Iuiu St 6/6/2024 $1,125,000
47 751 Hui Ulili St 6/7/2024 $1,425,000
47 579 Laniwela Way 6/6/2024 $1,045,000
Kailua
322 Aoloa St Apt 1410 6/7/2024 $580,000
1015 Aoloa Pl Apt 236 6/6/2024 $725,000
445 Kailua Rd 6/3/2024 $1,150,000
354 B Kaelepulu Dr # 802 6/7/2024 $1,375,000
1144 Loho St 6/7/2024 $1,580,000
1217 Kina St 6/5/2024 $1,440,000
1438 Mapuana Pl 6/3/2024 $1,410,000
1343 Kahili St 6/5/2024 $2,525,000
1410 Kahili St 6/7/2024 $897,760
1136 Koohoo Pl 6/6/2024 $2,565,000
1039 Koohoo Pl 6/3/2024 $1,900,000
156 N Kalaheo Ave 6/7/2024 $2,400,000
427 N Kalaheo Ave 6/7/2024 $2,850,000
159 Omao St 6/7/2024 $2,500,000
941 Kaipii St 6/7/2024 $2,100,000
Kaimuki
812 18Th Ave 6/5/2024 $2,104,320
Kakaako
801 S King St Apt 2704 6/7/2024 $630,000
801 S King St Apt 3704 6/7/2024 $680,000
415 South St Apt 3504 6/7/2024 $1,100,000
1001 Queen St 2202 6/7/2024 $1,378,000
987 Queen St Apt 521 6/5/2024 $510,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 4011 6/6/2024 $800,000
Kaneohe
44 302 1 Olina St # 7/1 6/7/2024 $955,000
45 537 Paleka Rd 6/5/2024 $980,000
45 1126 Maka St 6/6/2024 $1,300,000
Kapahulu
3428 Mccorriston St 6/7/2024 $1,152,000
465 Kapahulu Ave Unit 4H 6/5/2024 $405,000
Liliha
1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 3512 6/4/2024 $500,000
1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 3902 6/3/2024 $759,000
60 N Beretania St Apt 3010 6/6/2024 $479,000
60 N Beretania St Apt 3701 6/3/2024 $575,500
Lower Kalihi
2033 Wilcox Ln Apt B/311 6/7/2024 $335,000
2228 Jennie St 6/6/2024 $1,120,000
Lower Manoa
1025 Kalo Pl Apt 607 6/7/2024 $280,000
Makaha
84 231 A Water St 6/7/2024 $459,000
84 858 Maiola St # 59 6/5/2024 $1,420,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach
92 824 Moaka St 6/5/2024 $1,100,000
92 1041 Makakilo Dr # 83 6/3/2024 $560,000
92 1253 Kikaha St 6/3/2024 $925,000
92 1315 Uahanai St 6/7/2024 $975,000
92 1308 Uahanai St 6/3/2024 $950,000
92 910 Panana St 6/7/2024 $949,000
92 1314 Palahia St 6/3/2024 $1,200,000
 

Makiki
1717 Citron St Apt 505 6/6/2024 $356,890
1212 Punahou St Apt 2502 6/4/2024 $435,000
1080 S Beretania St Apt 1001 6/5/2024 $900,000
1540 Magazine St Apt B/6 6/7/2024 $320,000
1025 Wilder Ave Apt 9A 6/4/2024 $635,000
1512 Piikoi St Apt 103 6/6/2024 $400,000
1426 Keeaumoku St Apt A4 6/5/2024 $307,000
Manoa Valley
2438 Ferdinand Ave 6/7/2024 $3,550,000
3036 Kahaloa Dr 6/4/2024 $1,388,167
3498 Alani Dr 6/5/2024 $1,900,000
Mccully
2100 Date St Apt 2401 6/4/2024 $325,000
2333 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 1601 6/7/2024 $603,000
2630 Kapiolani Blvd Apt 602 6/3/2024 $399,000
581 Kamoku St Apt 1004 6/4/2024 $593,000
Mililani, Waipio
95 020 Waihonu St Apt C204 6/3/2024 $380,000
95 270 Waikalani Dr Apt C/104 6/7/2024 $575,000
95 156 Kahela St 6/7/2024 $1,150,000
95 767 Hinalii St 6/6/2024 $1,050,000
95 1050 Makaikai St Apt 13/I 6/6/2024 $450,000
95 1041 Koolani Dr Apt 56 6/3/2024 $585,000
95 1074 Auina St 6/6/2024 $1,300,000
95 993 Ukuwai St Apt 2603 6/4/2024 $700,000
Mokuleia
68 024 Apuhihi St Apt W/101 6/3/2024 $470,000
Nanakuli, Maili
87 082 Farrington Hwy 6/7/2024 $560,000
87 1910 Farrington Hwy 3 6/3/2024 $694,000
87 238 Holopono St 6/4/2024 $695,000
87 915 Hookele Pl 6/6/2024 $570,000
87 935 Kulauku St 6/5/2024 $790,000
87 1529 Nakii St 6/5/2024 $715,000
Niu Valley
352 Lelekepue Pl 6/5/2024 $3,500,000
Nuuanu
1088 Bishop St Apt 3612 6/5/2024 $376,533
1088 Bishop St Apt 1124 6/4/2024 $530,000
225 Queen St Apt 15 6/3/2024 $350,000
3381 A Kamaaina Pl # 2 6/3/2024 $1,100,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
2555 Makaulii Pl 6/4/2024 $1,498,000
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy  Apt 3804A 6/4/2024 $270,000
1060 Kamehameha Hwy  Apt 907B 6/4/2024 $345,000
1518 Nanakai St 6/3/2024 $852,050
2012 Komo Mai Dr 6/3/2024 $600,000
2156 N Aumakua St # 33 6/4/2024 $1,050,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
98 715 Iho Pl # 4/1004 6/7/2024 $460,000
98 140 Honomanu St 6/6/2024 $1,050,000
98 402 Koauka Loop Apt 306 6/7/2024 $370,000
98 402 Koauka Loop Apt 904 6/6/2024 $412,000
98 099 Uao Pl Apt 2610 6/7/2024 $550,000
98 410 Koauka Loop Apt 19K 6/5/2024 $483,000
Puunui Alewa Heights
81 A Kawananakoa Pl 6/5/2024 $1,000,000
Sand Island Access
623 Mcneill St Apt 313 6/6/2024 $375,000
Wahiawa
60 Lakeview Cir 6/7/2024 $1,240,000
235 Koa St Apt 203 6/6/2024 $228,000
30 Uluwehi St 6/7/2024 $850,000
Waialae, Kahala
4300 Waialae Ave Apt B1004 6/7/2024 $637,000
Waialua
67 173 Kanoena St 6/6/2024 $1,450,000
67 002 Kahaone Pl 6/7/2024 $2,018,000
Waianae
85 121 B Ala Walua St 6/3/2024 $210,000
86 532 Halona Rd 6/4/2024 $520,000
Waihee
58 111 Kaunala St 6/7/2024 $1,300,000
Waikiki
255 Beach Walk # 24 6/5/2024 $460,000
223 Saratoga Rd # 905 6/7/2024 $322,533
223 Saratoga Rd # 3207 6/3/2024 $2,200,000
1910 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 15/A 6/6/2024 $950,000
1765 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1082 6/3/2024 $660,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1939 6/5/2024 $750,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd # 1022 6/3/2024 $420,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 1408 6/5/2024 $129,800
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 2602 6/5/2024 $129,800
1778 Ala Moana Blvd Apt 4113 6/5/2024 $129,800
2139 Kuhio Ave # 3107 6/6/2024 $2,900,000
2240 Kuhio Ave Apt 2912 6/7/2024 $213,000
444 Kanekapolei St # 602 6/5/2024 $321,000
444 Kanekapolei St # 1506 6/3/2024 $369,000
445 Seaside Ave Apt 1416 6/5/2024 $346,000
445 Seaside Ave Apt 1906 6/7/2024 $365,000
Waimanalo
41 570 Mekia St 6/5/2024 $1,300,000
Waimea Bay
61 132 Tutu St 6/7/2024 $2,230,000
Waipahu
95 011 Kuahelani Ave Apt 312 6/4/2024 $420,000
94 248 Kahuahele St 6/4/2024 $1,220,000
94 265 Anania Dr 6/6/2024 $940,000
94 207 42 Noholoa Ct 6/7/2024 $645,000
94 295 Mahinahou St 6/3/2024 $1,165,000
94 1453 Waipio Uka St # M102 6/5/2024 $585,000
94 691 Kalae St 6/7/2024 $845,000
94 1003 Molale St 6/7/2024 $1,050,000
94 1164 Kapehu St 6/6/2024 $700,000
94 210 Pailolo Pl 6/7/2024 $1,240,000
94 1027 Kaiamu St 6/4/2024 $1,095,000
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa
99 1219 Iwaena St 6/4/2024 $250,000
Ewa, Kapolei
91 3575 Iwikuamoo St Unit 9004 6/3/2024 $298,000
707 Manawai St 6/7/2024 $2,693,754
Kakaako
615 Keawe St Cu-01 6/3/2024 $303,000
615 Keawe St Cu-02 6/3/2024 $233,000
615 Keawe St Cu-03 6/3/2024 $235,500
615 Keawe St Cu-04 6/3/2024 $284,500
615 Keawe St Cu-05 6/3/2024 $730,000
615 Keawe St Cu-06 6/3/2024 $652,000
615 Keawe St Cu-07 6/3/2024 $145,000
Liliha
414 N School St 6/7/2024 $3,350,000
Makiki
934 Punahou St 6/4/2024 $750,000
