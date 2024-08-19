Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Coastal flooding expected today as south swell moves through

The National Weather Service warns of minor coastal flooding during the peak high tide this afternoon.

Higher-than-predicted water levels, combined with near-peak monthly tides will lead to minor coastal flooding along shorelines and low-lying coastal areas of all isles this afternoon.

A south swell moving through will also increase flooding potential along all south-facing shores this afternoon.

Forecasters expect surf along south-facing shores to get a boost from 4 to 6 feet this morning to 6 to 8 feet this afternoon and Tuesday.

To prepare for coastal flooding, the public should secure canoes and other watercraft stowed on beaches, and move electronics, vehicles, and other valuables to higher ground. Avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Water levels are expected to gradually ease Tuesday through the rest of the week.

