Senior executive Casey joins board of Pacific Air Charters

Pacific Air Charters Inc., which is poised to resume on-demand charters in Hawaii and within American Samoa, has appointed longtime senior executive Paul Casey to its board of directors.

PACI, owned by Papaalii Alofa and Leota Wanda Alofa, has operated as a Part 135 on-demand air charter service in Hawaii since 2003. Casey’s appointment comes as PACI, which currently limits operations to military contracts and private flights for the Alofa family and their businesses, expects to resume on-demand charters in Hawaii in the next few weeks, followed by on-demand charter flights within American Samoa.

PACI employs about 25 people, who include mostly part-time pilots in Hawaii as well as three employees in American Samoa. However, as the business expands, the number of employees is expected to grow, especially in American Samoa.

Casey over the past 40 years has held senior leadership roles in a variety of complex industries, including airlines, tourism, software, hotels and early-stage investing in startup companies.

He began his business career at Continental Airlines, where he served as vice president of its international division and as chairman and CEO of Continental Air Micronesia. Later he became vice chairman, president and CEO for Hawaiian Airlines and CEO of Island Air in Hawaii.

Polo Club to hold fundraiser Sunday for Maui fire victims

The Hawaii Polo Club is holding a “Lahaina Fire Benefit Polo Game and Concert” on Sunday, with the proceeds heading to Hui Homes, a collective that is building tiny homes as an immediate housing solution for displaced fire survivors.

Donations will help supply materials, building equipment and resources to create immediate temporary housing solutions for some of the 8,000 people who were displaced when the Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires destroyed more than 2,200 structures.

The club also is honoring the legacy of a prominent member of the Hawaii Polo family, Clive Ushijima, with an Ushijima Cup match. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, and the first match starts at 2 p.m. at the club grounds at 68-411 Farrington Highway in Waialua.

A silent auction, with signed surfboards and other high-demand items, will be held during the polo game. Landon McNamara will perform a benefit concert from 5 to 7 p.m.

Purchase general admission tickets for $43 and VIP tickets for $69 at HawaiiPolo.com.