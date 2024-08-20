Letter: City ‘empty homes’ tax light on common sense

Homes sit at the base of Diamond Head on May 8.

Honolulu City Council Bill 46 intends to tax empty homes, but can renters afford the rent of such luxury homes? A house worth $5 million would not rent for affordable rates.

Why discriminate against people who enjoy Hawaii and build a vacation home that creates jobs during construction and maintenance? These people will usually spend money to help the local economy when staying at their home.

Yes, we need affordable housing in Honolulu, but Bill 46 would not necessarily create more rentals. It will create less construction jobs, however. How will lawsuits be answered when a house is made available for rent at $10,000 per month and it sits empty because people looking for affordable options are not interested in luxury rentals?

Common sense and logic needs to be used when modifying Bill 46.

Mackenzie Carvalho

Salt Lake

