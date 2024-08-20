Off the news: Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth doxed

As if they didn’t have enough to do, Hawaii island police had to park last week outside the home of Mayor Mitch Roth to ensure his safety, all due to some prankster who circulated an email with Roth’s home address, inviting the homeless to stay at the house.

Public posting of addresses or other “docs” through social media is known as “doxing,” intended to harass folks, often prominent people such as the mayor. Roth thought perhaps police would figure out what person or persons did this.

Another extra chore for the police, but a welcome one: throwing the book at them.