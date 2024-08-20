Above the salt

“This looks like a Filipino person’s house,” my husband whispered as we ascended the stairs to Mana + Pua at SALT At Our Kakaako.

After taking in the patterned floor tiles and rattan-style chairs with those large, intricate backs, I couldn’t say my Filipino spouse was wrong. The design blended traditional with modern, and the open-air dining area provided natural light and a beautiful breeze, which was more than welcome on that hot summer day. Also welcome were the dozen or so cocktails on the menu — the shaken Nippon 007 ($25) was the most popular, with Roku gin, Haku vodka, a lemon twist and a caviar bump — which were joined by an array of bubbles, rosés, red and white wines, beers, sakes and nonalcoholic beverages. Compared to the food menu, the drinks options were extensive, so if you’re searching for a pau hana spot, this is the place to go for after-work libations.

The food lends itself to an afternoon brunch, a romantic dinner or shared plates with friends — and that’s the beauty of Mana + Pua. It can be whatever you want it to be. For me, it was a weekend lunch with my favorite people — and one of my favorite foods.

As soon as I saw pappardelle bolognese ($26) on the menu, I knew I had to order it. Mana + Pua’s version featured local beef and a Hawaiian chile crunch. I’m a sucker for pappardelle, especially when it’s accompanied by a bold, saporous sauce. And Mana + Pua’s ragu did not disappoint. The spice of the chiles complemented the robustness of the sauce, and the wide pappardelle noodles added a necessary full-bodied texture to balance the strong flavors.

Runner-up was the Anuenue pomme frites ($8). In addition to russet potatoes, Okinawan and regular sweet potatoes were cooked to a perfect crisp and hearty enough to stand dipping in the refreshing relish that was equal parts sweet and salty. If you’re looking to splurge, Mana + Pua also has moules pomme frites ($26) with mussels, pork belly, and cambozola and pecorino cheeses.

My husband got the burger ($25) made with a venison and pork belly patty, and served with smoked white cheddar and veggies between brioche buns. We could taste the difference in the quality of the patty, and the addition of pork belly added a level of fattiness that was honestly quite necessary for digging into a behemoth of a burger.

To share, we got the flatbread ($22), which is a rotating chef’s choice selection. On our visit, it was the Connecticut — herb-kissed tomatoes, clams, white sauce and garlic — and came with a tiny bottle of hot sauce, which contrasted beautifully with the brine of the clams.

Overall, we enjoyed our selections, but my husband was eyeing the 18-ounce bone-in rib-eye ($60) that’s served with chimichurri and compound butter. You’d think it would be to share, but I have a feeling on our next visit, he’ll select the rib-eye as his entree and then ask me, “And what are you going to order?”

Mana + Pua

Address

SALT at Our Kakaako

324 Coral St. No. 205, Honolulu

Phone

808-462-1368

Hours

11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Mondays-Saturdays

(bar open until 10 p.m.)

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday brunch bar

(open until 5 p.m.)

Website

manapua.wine

Instagram

@manapuasalt

Food: 4/5

Price: $$

Ambiance: 5/5

Service: 4/5

Parking: in the SALT at our Kakaako lot with validation; street parking