Elite forces focus on protecting the region
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
U.S. Special Operations Command Gen. Bryan Fenton addressed attendees Wednesday at the Indo-Pacific Irregular Warfare Symposium at Hilton Hawaiian Village’s Tapa Tower.
KEVIN KNODELL / 2023
Members of the U.S. Army’s elite 2nd Ranger Battalion prepare for an assault on an objective during a simulated raid at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows.
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Above, Rear Adm. Jeromy Williams, commander of Oahu-based Special Operations Command Pacific, also addressed the conference.