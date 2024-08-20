UH football’s opponent Delaware State misses flight from New York

The Delaware State football team missed this morning’s 10 1/2-hour flight to Honolulu and is scrambling to rearrange plans.

The Hornets were set to arrive in Hawaii this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s season-opening football game against Hawaii at the Ching Complex. But there was a scheduling snafu with the buses that were driving the Hornets from their Dover, Del., campus to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, N.Y., a DSU spokeswoman confirmed.

All 110 members of the travel party missed the non-stop Hawaiian Air flight to Honolulu. Airline officials were helping to arrange meals, hotel accommodations and new flights for the team.

During Monday’s Zoom call with reporters, DSU coach Lee Hull had referred to the bus ride, flight and six-hour time difference as the “travel monster.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., which is midnight on the East Coast.

