Vikings’ Brian Flores stung by criticism from Tua Tagovailoa

MINNEAPOLIS >> Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores acknowledged he was stung by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa calling him a “terrible person” in comments from an interview that aired Monday, but wished Tagovailoa well and said he used the QB’s comments as an occasion to reflect on his growth as a coach.

Tagovailoa made headlines after an appearance on “The Dan LeBatard Show,“ where he contrasted Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel’s coaching style with that of Flores, his head coach for his first two seasons in Miami. In that appearance, Tagovailoa called Flores a “terrible person,” saying he needed two years of positive reinforcement from McDaniel after Flores’ approach made him doubt himself.

Flores said today he’d evolved as a coach since then.

”Look, I’m human. So that hit me in a way that, I wouldn’t say it was positive for me,” Flores said. “But at the same time, I’ve got to use that and say, ‘Hey, how can I grow from that? How can I be better?’ And that’s really where I’m at. Do I feel like that’s me? No. But you know, how can I grow from that situation and create a world where that’s not the case that anyone says that about Brian Flores?”

Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and safety Josh Metellus stood with Flores at the podium during the start of his Tuesday news conference as a show of support, before the defensive coordinator told them he’d be fine on his own. “It meant a lot,” Flores said. “I’ve gotten a lot of support from people in this building, and other buildings, as well. I was flooded with text messages yesterday, so that’s nice, but at the same time, you know, this is a team sport. I don’t ever want it to be about anything that’s specific to me.”

Explaining the difference between McDaniel and Flores, Tagovailoa said: “If you woke up every morning and I told you, you suck at what you did, that you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be there, that you haven’t earned this right,” Tagovailoa said. “And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, ‘Dude, you are the best fit for this.’ … How would it make you feel, listening to one or the other?”

Asked if Tagovailoa’s comments accurately described their relationship, Flores said, “You know, I think part of coaching is correcting. I’m always going to correct. I’m always going to have a high standard. And look, I’ve done a lot of reflecting on this situation, reflecting on the communication. I think there’s things I could do better, for sure. I’ve grown in that way, and I’ve tried to apply the things I could do better and the things that I’ve learned over the last two, three years. But I would say over the long haul, I’ve had a lot of great relationships over my 21-year career in the league: players, coaches, personnel, equipment, people in the kitchen. Really, across the board, I’ve had a lot of great relationships and I’m going to continue to do that. But I’m always looking to get better and evolve.”

Flores was fired after the 2021 season, compiling a 24-25 record in three seasons in Miami. He later sued the NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, alleging racially discriminatory hiring practices.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, who hired Flores in February 2023, said Monday, “The players Flo works with, he’s got great relationships here. He really has. I know you guys have heard a lot of them talk about how much they enjoy playing for him, and how much I enjoy working with him every day. And that’s all I can really comment on, and I’d just like to leave it at that.”

Flores said he had not talked to Tagovailoa since the interview aired but would be willing to do so. “When the time arises, I’m certainly open to that,” he said. “But I’ve got a lot of other things going on, too, as he does. I’m just really focused on the guys here and the work we’re putting in here.”