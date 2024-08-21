Letter: Trump’s Medal of Honor comment is revealing

In my opinion, there is no comparison between the Congressional Medal of Honor (CMH) and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, or any other American award. This is because the CMH, which is the nation’s highest military award for valor, is in a higher class than all the rest. It is awarded only to U.S. service members who have distinguished themselves “through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.”

Donald Trump’s inability to recognize and appreciate the incredible sacrifices our military service members have made for the American people, particularly those who have fought and died for our democracy and freedom, makes him unfit for the position of commander-in-chief.

Trump, a draft dodger, has a long history of denigrating our service members and veterans. Therefore, American voters must ensure that he will never be a president of the United States again.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

