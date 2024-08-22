Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Lualualei Beach Park to close next month for cleaning, repairs

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

COURTESY HONOLULU PARKS & RECREATION

City officials have scheduled a two-week closure of Lualalualei Beach Park in Waianae next month for maintenance and repairs.

The closure from Sept. 4 to 18 will affect a nearly half-mile stretch of shoreline along the coast — from “Sewers,” at the bathroom across from Waianae Wastewater Treatment Plant to “Middles,” by the parking lot near Ala Poko Street.

City park crews will conduct landscaping, brush clearing and irrigation repairs, along with upkeep of the vehicular gates. There will also be extensive cleaning of the park by Honolulu Parks staff assisted by other city crews and community volunteers.

Signs will be posted, along with fencing to delineate closed areas.

The beach park is expected to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 19. Permitted camping will resume at the park’s campground on Friday, Sept. 20.

City officials said in April, a similar closure for part of Ulehawa Beach Park in Waianae resulted in the removal of nearly three tons of trash and 10 cubic yards of recycled metal.

Honolulu Councilmember Andria Tupola is holding a community cleanup on Sept. 7.

Those interested can meet at 7:30 a.m. at the Waianae Mall parking lot and should wear covered shoes, gloves, hat and sun protection. Clean-up supplies water, and bentos will be provided.

