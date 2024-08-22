Suspect, 19, arrested in Kalihi bus shooting that injured boy

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the Aug. 9 drive-by shooting of a city bus that seriously injured a 16-year-old boy.

Suspect Johnathan Ten was arrested at 1188 Bishop St., at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree, place to keep pistol and illegal use of a firearm, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s booking log.

Ten has an October state court date after he was indicted in May 2023 and charged with two felony sex assault offenses, three felony child abuse offenses and kidnapping, according to state court records.

He pleaded not guilty in that case and was on supervised release at the time of the shooting. Ten has not been charged in the Aug. 9 shooting case.

The 16-year-old boy was riding TheBus Aug. 9 and became seriously injured after being hit by a bullet fired by two males riding a moped in Kalihi.

“This happened near the intersection of School Street and Kamehameha IV Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. … An attempted murder investigation has been opened,” said Michelle Yu, HPD spokesperson.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to a call near 1611 Kamehameha IV Road at about 3:50 p.m. Aug. 9, treated the teenager with “advanced life support” and took him to an emergency room, according to EMS. The teenager was shot in the upper body, EMS said.

Honolulu police closed the northbound lanes of Kamehameha IV Road for several hours as they investigated the shooting.

HPD said in a police highlight bulletin Friday evening that there have been no arrests and the assailants have not been located or identified.

Police said at about 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 9, “suspect no. 1” allegedly fired one shot from a handgun, hitting the boy in the upper-right chest as he was about to exit TheBus on Kamehameha IV Road and North School Street.

He then hopped onto an awaiting blue scooter, possibly an Amigo Rambler, operated by “suspect no. 2,” according to CrimeStoppers. The pair fled west on North School Street.

The first suspect was described as a male in his late teens to early 20s with a skinny build and tan complexion. He was wearing an orange or red beanie, a light-colored T-shirt, blue sweatpants, black shoes and a black face mask. He was carrying a black backpack.

The second suspect was described as a male in his late teens to early 20s, with a skinny build and tan complexion. He was wearing a red baseball cap, a light-colored T-shirt, orange pants, black shoes and a black face mask. He was also carrying a black backpack.