Letter: Climate change requires multipronged approach

In Friday’s Star-Advertiser, two letters argued for two different approaches toward climate change. One writer said that the state should address the cause of climate change, namely reducing our greenhouse gas emissions (“Address cause of climate change, not its effects,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 16), while another wrote that the state should address the effects of climate change by adapting to it (“State efforts won’t move climate change needle,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 16). Both actions need to be taken.

Thankfully, Gov. Josh Green recognizes the need for both. He established the Climate Advisory Team to work on near-term resilience and adaptation and is working with the Hawaii State Energy Office to develop a plan for the state to achieve net negative emissions by 2045. It is true that Hawaii’s emissions are small, but as citizens of this planet, we must do our part and join with people around the globe to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions.

Paul Bernstein

Aina Haina

