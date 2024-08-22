‘Justice for Zoey’ fundraiser opens for Honolulu homicide victim Zoey He

A GoFundMe account has been set up for donations to help the family of Zoey Suyun He, who was killed Aug. 9 — four days before her 26th birthday — in her boyfriend’s Seattle townhouse.

A celebration of life is being planned for Oct. 1.

“Zoey embraced connections and friendships with many while attending McKinley High School, Kapiolani Community College, the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and later working various career positions in retail, the State of Hawaii, and the hospitality sector,” reads the GoFundMe page, “Help Celebrate Zoey He’s Life and Seek Justice,”

The 25-year-old was working as a human resources generalist at Marriott International in Honolulu.

Courtney Yamamoto, who is organizing the fundraiser, said it is being done on behalf of family member Tong Tong He.

“We are hoping that friends, family, and the local community will help support the He family during this incredibly challenging time. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference and we thank you in advance for your generosity.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised more than $11,600.

He’s boyfriend, Andy Chu, 25, was charged with first-degree murder in her death by asphyxiation.

Both were members of the 2016 class of McKinley High School.

“Zoey was always respectful, quiet, extremely generous and exemplified the ‘local style’ in all that she did,” the GoFundMe post says. “Family and friends will always remember when she passionately shared comments or a story, her face lit up and displayed the most infectious smile and laughter. We all miss Zoey, and will forever cherish the memories she instilled in us.”

Chu is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 28. His bail was set at $5 million. Charging documents say Chu, originally from Shanghai, is a flight risk as he has connections outside the state and country. He was arrested Aug. 11 at a Seattle hospital where he was taken by friends for exhibiting psychotic behavior. Chu had also allegedly assaulted a nurse at the hospital, and was charged with third- degree assault.

Authorities say he admitted to having taken two (instead of his usual one) “molly” pills, known as MDMA and ecstasy, and smoking cannabis. He allegedly told police he thought he had broken He’s neck and allegedly said he remembered she was bleeding from her nose.

Firefighters found He on the bathroom floor of Chu’s North Seattle townhouse, which was flooded, after neighbors reported water running out of it.

Detectives said Chu told them he remembers he took her out of the bathtub, tried to revive her with acai powder, put a ball in her mouth, and performed CPR.

Chu allegedly told detectives that he wasn’t arguing with He, but that he assaulted her because she was “being weird” and attacking him, although he wouldn’t describe in detail what he meant.

The GoFundMe post says: “Despite the horrific and heinous details of Zoey’s passing, we are hoping to foster support for her family and Zoey’s beloved dog, Miki.

“The next few years of healing and supporting “Justice for Zoey,” will allow the family to provide a Celebration of Life and memorial ceremony, support her family and doggie, and see the upcoming legal process through every step of the way.”