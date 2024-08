Hawaii residents are urged to prepare for gusty wind that potentially could spark wildfires as a tropical rainstorm is expected to approach the islands this weekend.

“An area of high pressure is north of Hawaii right now. Tradewinds are blowing in from the east-northeast,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said in a statement Wednesday. “The upper high is going to produce a southeasterly steering flow, which will steer this tropical threat toward Hawaii as we approach the weekend.”

Meteorologists are now calling this threat a tropical wind and rainstorm to raise public awareness of its potentially serious impact. They predict that this system could intensify into a tropical storm within the next day or two.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham noted that tradewinds will intensify across Hawaii ahead of the storm, increasing the risk of wildfires across the islands.

Buckingham also noted that worsening drought conditions across most of the islands — particularly on Hawaii island and Maui — make any rainfall beneficial. However, if the storm’s rain shifts south and the primary impact is gusty wind, the wildfire risk could significantly increase.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Gilma continued to strengthen, with maximum sustained winds of near 110 mph and higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

At 5 p.m. Hurricane Gilma was about 2,060 miles east of Hilo, and moving west-northwest near 7 mph, with that motion expected to continue over the next few days.

Hurricane-force wind extends outward up to 30 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force wind extends outward up to 125 miles.

While it’s too early for specifics, National Weather Service forecasters in Honolulu said possible scenarios include wind increasing statewide this weekend, especially Saturday night into Sunday, with gusts of 50 mph or more.

Last August, Hurricane Dora passed well south of the islands while strong high pressure hovered to the north. The combined circulation of both systems generated strong east-northeast winds that knocked down trees and power lines, triggering rapidly spreading and deadly wildfires.

The meteorologists, however, do not anticipate the winds this time to be as strong as those during last year’s event, which contributed to the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire.

In addition to the tropical rainstorm that could affect Hawaii, AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring two other tropical threats in the eastern Pacific.

“The Atlantic basin is quiet right now, but it’s very busy in the eastern Pacific. We already have one hurricane and two other potential tropical threats that we’re closely monitoring,” Rayno said. “Hurricane Gilma is southwest of Baja California. We don’t expect any impacts with land masses this week.”

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative announced that it is closely monitoring the progress of Hurricane Gilma, along with other storm activity in the Pacific, and has activated its emergency preparedness plan.

In a statement, KIUC mentioned that “as a precautionary measure to prevent fire ignition, KIUC may place circuits into more sensitive settings or de-energize circuits in fire-prone areas. This is most likely to occur on the Leeward side of the island (i.e., south and west Kaua‘i), but could occur anywhere based on conditions. KIUC will make every effort to inform members prior to taking these actions; however, they could be implemented without warning.”

Hawaiian Electric also has advised customers to review emergency preparedness plans and prepare for potential outages as stormy weather is forecast for this weekend.

According to a statement from Hawaiian Electric, “Strong winds and flooding can damage utility equipment or blow trees and debris into power lines, which can lead to outages. When the weather improves, power lines must be inspected, possibly involving aerial inspections using helicopters and drones, and any damage must be repaired before service can be restored.”

The company urges residents to review family and business emergency plans, ensure essential supplies are on hand and closely monitor the storm’s development.

Residents are advised to check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, emergency generators, battery-­operated radios, light sticks and lanterns, to ensure they are operational, and to purchase extra batteries.

For those dependent on electrically powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, it’s essential to check backup facilities and plan where to go in case evacuation becomes necessary. In such situations, it is important to bring all medical equipment and medications when relocating to a hospital or emergency shelter.

Residents preparing their homes for the storm should be mindful of power lines when using ladders. Ladders and scaffolds should be positioned at least 10 feet away from power lines to ensure safety. Before lowering a TV antenna or satellite dish, it is recommended to turn off and unplug the TV.

If a portable generator is to be used after the storm, it should be placed in a well-ventilated area outside the home, with all manufacturer instructions carefully followed.

Most counties will suspend trash and debris pickup before a storm. It is advised not to trim trees at this time, as high winds can turn cut branches into hazardous debris. However, if trees already have been trimmed, securing any loose branches or debris can help prevent outages.