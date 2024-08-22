UH soccer team falls to Baylor 1-0

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii women’s soccer team allowed a late goal in a 1-0 loss to Baylor on Wednesday during the Outrigger Invitational at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Tyler Isgrig fired a shot off Rainbow Wahine goalkeeper Kennedy Justin, and Callie Conrad was there to knock the ball into the goal at 72:24.

Hawaii’s best scoring opportunities came in the second half when Brynn Mitchell fired a shot over the crossbar in the 60th and Nalani Damacion had a blast in the 64th saved by Baylor goalkeeper Azul Alvarez.

Justin made two saves for the Rainbow Wahine (1-2).

Alvarez had seven saves for the Bears (2-1).

Hawaii will continue tournament play today at 7 p.m. against Portland.

Chaminade softball adds 10 players for ’25

Chaminade softball coach Kent Yamaguchi announced 10 more members of the 2025 recruiting class, including two players from Hawaii high schools.

The players are: Malia Cordova (infielder, Elsinore High in Wildomar, Calif.); Miranda Diaz (infielder, Cerritos College); Madison Fao (infielder, San Pedro High in California); Alena Frost (outfielder, Castle High); Sophia “SoSo” Hayes (infielder, Diamond Bar High in California); Mikala Jacobsen (catcher/outfielder, Cypress College); Liliyah-Jou Quel-Kaina (outfielder, Roosevelt High); Gabriella Schneider (catcher/outfielder, Alta Loma High in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.); Maggie Turnbach (infielder, St. Rose School in Belmar, N.J.); and Ava Walker (pitcher/outfielder, Faith Lutheran in Las Vegas).

Three players signed with the Silverswords during the fall.