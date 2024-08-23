Letter: Leaders, officials must fix recurring problems

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The last few days have brought a few things about our city into focus.

First, the courts’ “catch and release” issue allows zero consequences for criminal acts and continues to fuel outlaw behavior.

Second, Hawaii, with the highest cost of living relative to wages, is one of 10 states that still imposes a highly regressive tax on groceries.

Third, land use decisions by the city and state cater to developer and owner profits at the expense of working families.

Fourth, the intrusion of apartment buildings masquerading as homes, largely built and occupied by outsiders, is steadily ruining our residential neighborhoods.

These problems are owned by the state Legislature, Judiciary, Honolulu’s mayor, the City Council and Department of Planning and Permitting. We need to keep sharp focus on these issues and demand answers from our elected officials as to why these problems are allowed to continually plague us.

John Arnest

Wilhelmina Rise

