Letter: Rights shouldn’t depend on state of residency

The contrast between Republicans and Democrats could not be more distinct. Republicans falsely tout less government in your life, while policy-wise they pass laws to control women’s bodies, ban books, institute one religion in public schools and endorse trickle-down economics with their tax policies. Democrats trust women to make their own bodily decisions, defend all books, protect separation of church and state, and try to pass tax laws that require big companies and the ultrarich to pay their fair share.

Rights are rights; they must never depend on the state in which you live. You don’t like abortion, don’t have one. Don’t want to read a book, don’t read it. Specifically, I support your decision not to exercise a right, but don’t ever try to control my decision on exercising mine.

Darlene Pang

Moanalua

