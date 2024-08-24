Oahu gun buyback event collects 514 assault rifles, handguns, other weapons

Some 514 firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition and related items were turned in — no questions asked or identification required — at a community gun buyback event held today at the Aloha Stadium lower parking lot.

The state Department of Law Enforcement collected weapons including a fully automatic assault pistol, assault rifles, semi-automatic rifles, handguns, revolvers, shotguns, “ghost guns” and Glock switches, which are used to convert Glock pistols to fully automatic firing, according to a news release.

The department partnered with the Governor’s Office, the state Department of the Attorney General, the Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Emergency Services to host the event in an ongoing effort to address gun violence and protect the public. The Oahu Gun Buyback initiative was funded through an appropriation from the 2024 state Legislature.

Individuals turning in firearms received a total of 531 gift cards valued at $53,100. There was no limit on the number of firearms turned in, but individuals were limited to receiving a maximum of three gift cards, the release said. Working and nonworking firearms were accepted during the buyback event, which also offered free gun locks for those who didn’t turn in a gun but wanted to make their firearms safe.

The Department of Law Enforcement is discussing future gun buyback events with county law enforcement partners statewide and specific plans will be announced when finalized, the release said.