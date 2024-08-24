Letter: Be proud, Central East Maui Little League team

Congratulations to the Central East Maui Little League team. You may not have won the Little League World Series, but you will still have a tremendous number of good memories as the goodwill ambassadors for Hawaii. Also, a big mahalo to Little League Baseball and Softball, the parents and families, as well as the anonymous donors and people who made all this possible.

There are approximately 2 million boys and girls who play Little League ball worldwide every year. It is quite an accomplishment for Central East Maui since those 12 team members represent 0.0006% of all the participants. That is a huge honor, so hold your heads up high because you are all winners, and I am hoping this experience of success will carry you through life.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

