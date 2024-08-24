Letter: Be proud, Central East Maui Little League team

Saturday, August 24, 2024
Infielder Kolten Magno (3) celebrates with teammates after the game on Aug. 16.
Congratulations to the Central East Maui Little League team. You may not have won the Little League World Series, but you will still have a tremendous number of good memories as the goodwill ambassadors for Hawaii. Also, a big mahalo to Little League Baseball and Softball, the parents and families, as well as the anonymous donors and people who made all this possible.
There are approximately 2 million boys and girls who play Little League ball worldwide every year. It is quite an accomplishment for Central East Maui since those 12 team members represent 0.0006% of all the participants. That is a huge honor, so hold your heads up high because you are all winners, and I am hoping this experience of success will carry you through life.
Ken Takeya
Kailua
