Letter: Be proud, Central East Maui Little League team

Today Updated 6:59 p.m.

USA TODAY Infielder Kolten Magno (3) celebrates with teammates after the game on Aug. 16.

Infielder Kolten Magno (3) celebrates with teammates after the game on Aug. 16.