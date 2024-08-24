City eyes $3M flood study of Wailupe Stream Watershed
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wailupe Stream, above, is one of 10 streams that are not fully lined with concrete and drain into the roughly 7-mile-long Maunalua Bay.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Wailupe Stream watershed is being considered for an intergovernmental flood control study. The proposed $3 million study would look to plan and design flood control features to prevent potential flooding. Wailupe Stream, above, runs into the ocean not far from homes in Aina Haina.