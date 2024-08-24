Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, August 24, 2024 80° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

City eyes $3M flood study of Wailupe Stream Watershed

By Ian Bauer

Today

Editors' PicksPolitics

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Wailupe Stream, above, is one of 10 streams that are not fully lined with concrete and drain into the roughly 7-mile-long Maunalua Bay.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Wailupe Stream, above, is one of 10 streams that are not fully lined with concrete and drain into the roughly 7-mile-long Maunalua Bay.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Wailupe Stream watershed is being considered for an intergovernmental flood control study. The proposed $3 million study would look to plan and design flood control features to prevent potential flooding. Wailupe Stream, above, runs into the ocean not far from homes in Aina Haina.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

The Wailupe Stream watershed is being considered for an intergovernmental flood control study. The proposed $3 million study would look to plan and design flood control features to prevent potential flooding. Wailupe Stream, above, runs into the ocean not far from homes in Aina Haina.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Wailupe Stream, above, is one of 10 streams that are not fully lined with concrete and drain into the roughly 7-mile-long Maunalua Bay.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Wailupe Stream watershed is being considered for an intergovernmental flood control study. The proposed $3 million study would look to plan and design flood control features to prevent potential flooding. Wailupe Stream, above, runs into the ocean not far from homes in Aina Haina.