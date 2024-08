Tourists from Canada found a dog abandoned near death along a deserted road. Later they discovered that the dog was pregnant, and according to KARES founder Debbie Cravatta, the tourists promised that if she pulled through, they would arrange to fly her and the surviving puppies to Canada. A visitor takes a mother-daughter duo home through a transfer planned by Cravatta.

The welfare of Hawaii County’s animals has become more than a full-time job for Debbie Cravatta as she dedicates her life to saving abandoned and abused dogs and cats around the island.

Cravatta began rescuing animals when she moved to Hawaii island 35 years ago. In 2008 she founded the Kohala Animal Relocation and Education Service, or KARES, as a nonprofit to better fund her vocation and respond to the islandwide overpopulation of dogs and cats.

Adhering to a “no kill” philosophy, KARES works to rescue and relocate abused, abandoned and stray animals by providing foster care and facilitating adoptions into permanent homes. The nonprofit finds homes for approximately 400 dogs and cats every year.

“I need help with fosters, adoptions, transfers — I need help with everything,” Cravatta said. “Today I’m driving to Ocean View to rescue a hoarder’s neglected dogs, and I don’t even know what I’m walking into.”

When arriving at the home in Ocean View, Cravatta quickly came upon a Catahoula mother with her two puppies that had been fed by a neighbor but were ultimately alone.

“This is just what happens here. I mean, there are so many stories that would blow people away,” Cravatta said. “It just reminds me how important it is to educate the next generation of pet owners. The way things are going is not good.”

After finding the mom and two puppies, KARES volunteers caught and transferred them to a foster home as they wait for spay surgeries, veterinary checkups and permanent adoptions.

Through the KARES volunteer foster network or social media, Cravatta can find housing for cats and dogs as they wait for permanent adoption. She also ensures that all the animals she rescues are treated by a vet, spayed and neutered, and microchipped.

“I do not believe euthanasia of these animals should be used to control the population. They should not be killed because of lack of space, time and resources,” Cravatta said.

This year KARES was one of 100 animal welfare groups selected from over 400 applicants nationwide for a grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization to assist Hawaii island senior dogs, 7 years old and older.

“The grant of $11,238 has been and will continue to be used for veterinary care for senior dogs that have been rescued or are currently living with fosters,” Cravatta said. “This aid will also help older dogs stay in their loving homes when their owners are unable to afford growing veterinary care.”

Cravatta said funds have already been used for two dogs found on a private property left by a squatter, and a 10-year-old dog with skin cancer that was saved in North Kona.

KARES is currently fostering 14 dogs, including two bonded pairs, and they are all available for adoption.

“Most of what I need comes down to more people willing to spend their free time volunteering or opening their home for fostering,” Cravatta said. “Nobody can do everything but everybody can do something. They can donate, foster, transport animals or even educate their friends and family.”

For fosters the primary responsibility is providing food and a comfortable home. If any medical issues or emergencies arise, KARES will help fosters take action.

For other volunteers, Cravatta often needs help transporting animals to the vet or to different foster homes. She also picks up pounds of food each week to distribute to communities across the island.

“There is someone in Waimea that takes food to people who need it, and a couple in Ocean View helps distribute food, but we always need more help,” Cravatta said. “Sometimes we show up to the community center and there is just a line longer than I could imagine.”

Cravatta and volunteers try to educate as many people as possible about what responsible pet ownership looks like and how to prevent animal cruelty as well.

KARES is also able to provide affordable, or free, spay and neuter procedures and often conducts clinics in various community locations throughout the year. The nonprofit has provided 7,300 surgeries to animals in the past 12 years, primarily to pet owners who cannot afford the service.

All operational costs come from monetary donations, which can be directed toward lifesaving care or can be used to purchase pet food for the community. Donations can also go directly toward funding adoption fees for a loved one.

“In the past week alone, community donations and grants have paid the expenses for a severely broken leg on a 10-month-old pup that jumped out of a pickup truck, a middle-aged dog with ovarian cancer and two 7-month-old pups,” Cravatta said. “The moments where I think I’m doing too much without support, the community shows immense generosity for pets in need. I hope more people see what this work can do and ultimately join the movement themselves.”

KARES hosts an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, weather permitting, at New Hope Church in Waimea. For more information on fostering, volunteering and more, visit kareshawaii.org.

