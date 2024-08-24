Wind gusts, downpours expected to pummel Big Island as Tropical Storm Hone approaches

Tropical Storm Hone is approaching Hawaii, with downpours expected this weekend. Residents might face gusty winds that could increase wildfire risks in drought-stricken areas.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for Hawaii island, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected in the area within 36 hours.

Some areas of the Big Island could see rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches. Wind forecasts vary across the islands, but some areas could see sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa could see gusts of 80 mph.

As of 5 p.m. Hone was centered 425 miles east-southeast of Hilo, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, traveling west at 16 mph.

“Tropical Storm Hone formed in the Central Pacific and is moving briskly to the west toward Hawaii. An area of high pressure north of Hawaii is going to be steering this storm,” said AccuWeather Chief On-air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

The center of Hone expected to pass near or south of Hawaii island tonight into early Sunday. The latest five-day forecast track has Hone passing far south of the other islands as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane into early next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for leeward areas of all islands, warning of strong downslope winds as Hone passes, effective from 6 a.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday.

Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are expected for portions of Niihau, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Kahoolawe and Oahu.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles,” officials warned. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva says that as Tropical Storm Hone approaches, tradewinds will intensify across the state, increasing the wildfire risk, particularly on the leeward sides of Hawaii island.

Dry and drought conditions have recently been reported across the islands, with pockets of severe and extreme drought affecting parts of Maui and Hawaii island.

“If Hone loses organization and some of the rain bands fall apart, the lee sides of the mountains may get very little or no rain and may get a lot of wind instead, which could increase the wildfire danger,” DaSilva said.

Despite the approaching storm, the Hawaii Tourism Authority issued a statement Friday afternoon assuring that it is still safe to travel to the Hawaiian Islands and that visitors are not being advised to cancel their trips.

As Hone approaches, Hawaiian Electric is preparing for potential impacts on Hawaii island and urged customers to get ready for possible power outages.

The company has activated its emergency response plan in anticipation of the storm and has been making preparations to respond quickly to customer outages and other potential impacts on its systems.

These preparations include arranging additional resources such as contractors and equipment, ensuring fuel supplies for trucks and other gear are topped off, planning to mobilize field crews and equipment to strategic locations and securing facilities to keep employees and equipment safe.

Strong winds and flooding could damage utility equipment or cause trees and debris to fall onto power lines, leading to outages. Once the weather improves, power lines will need to be inspected — possibly through aerial inspections using helicopters and drones — before any necessary repairs can be made and service restored.

Hawaiian Electric urged customers to review their family and business emergency plans, monitor the storm’s development closely and follow the advice of government officials.