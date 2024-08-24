Aiea standout scores TDs via run, catch and return

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Aiea’s Trysten Kim Choy Keb Ahlo didn’t take long to find the end zone multiple times Friday against Castle.

Kim Choy Keb Ahlo returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, caught a touchdown pass and rushed for a score over the first six minutes, nine seconds as visiting Aiea beat Castle 45-6 in a non-league game.

“I just give it up to the coaches for getting them ready — offensively, defensively and special teams,” Aiea coach Mika Liilii said. “We have some playmakers in position.”

Jhermie Cacpal also scored three touchdowns and Elijah Mendoza threw three touchdown passes for Aiea, which had 244 yards of total offense.

Cacpal, who finished with four catches for 68 yards, has high expectations for Na Alii, who improved to 2-0.

“Champs. That’s our expectation. As long as we win, stay humble and keep working,” he said.

Kim Choy Keb Ahlo’s 87-yard kickoff return put Na Alii ahead 6-0 just 15 seconds into the game.

“It was amazing. It all started off with the blocks. The blocks came perfect and I just hit the hole and ran,” Kim Choy Keb Ahlo said.

Kim Choy Keb Ahlo caught a 2-yard scoring pass from Mendoza on fourth down to put Na Alii ahead 12-0 with 9:02 left in the first quarter.

The drive was set up by a strip sack by Xzavier Niko and Aiea recovery at the Castle 5.

Kim Choy Keb Ahlo scored on a 31-yard run up the middle with 5:51 left in the quarter. A Dominic Okada PAT kick made it 19-0. It was Kim Choy Keb Ahlo’s only carry of the game.

Na Alii went up 25-0 with 1:21 remaining in the quarter on Mendoza’s 26-yard pass to Cacpal on fourth-and-9.

Mendoza connected with Cacpal on a 24-yard scoring pass with 38 seconds remaining before halftime to make it 31-0.

The drive was set up by Royale Tavale-Peterson’s 39-yard interception return to the Knights’ 45. Na Alii scored two plays later.

Aiea had 205 yards of total offense in the first half, while Castle had only 16.

Na Alii had three first-half sacks.

Castle fumbled on the opening possession of the second half and Aiea’s Niko recovered at the Knights’ 31.

Aiea cashed in with a 4-yard touchdown run by Cacpal, which made it 38-0 with 9:20 left in the third quarter. Na Alii converted a fourth-and-6 on a 17-yard pass from Mendoza to Kim Choy Keb Ahlo, which put the ball at the 10.

The Knights (1-2) scored on Riley Burton’s 65-yard run with 7:31 left in the third, which made it 38-6. It was Castle’s first play that went for more than 10 yards.

Aiea answered quickly with Ezra Kila Spencer’s 81-yard kickoff return for a score with 7:12 left in the third.

Mendoza finished 12-for-19 for 168 yards for Aiea.

“It’s definitely different from last year,” said Kim Choy Keb Ahlo, who had four receptions for 55 yards. “We have a QB that can step up and give us the ball and trusts us with the one-on-ones.”

Niko finished with two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble for Na Alii, who allowed only 29 passing yards.

“Xzavier, he’s our defensive end,” Liilii said. “He’s a converted safety. He’s found a home and he makes plays.”

—

At Castle

Aiea (2-0) 25 6 14 0 — 45

Castle (1-2) 0 0 6 0 — 6

AIEA—Trysten Kim Choy Keb Ahio 87 kickoff return (kick failed), 11:45

AIEA— Kim Choy Keb Ahio 2 pass from Elijah Mendoza (kick failed), 9:02

AIEA— Kim Choy Keb Ahio 31 run (Dominic Okada kick), 5:51

AIEA— Jhermie Cacpal 26 pass from Mendoza (kick failed), 1:21

AIEA—Cacpal 24 pass from Mendoza (kick blocked), 0:38

AIEA—Cacpal 4 run (Okada kick), 9:20

CAST— Riley Burton 65 run (kick failed), 7:31

AIEA—Ezra Kila Spencer 81 kickoff return (Okada kick), 7:12

RUSHING—Aiea: Kim Choy Keb Ahio 1-31, CJ Ioapo 10-30, Cacpal 3-11, Ronson Paracuelles 3-4. Castle: Burton 12-91, Logan Thompson 9-31, Noa Sebay 7-(minus 3-27).

PASSING—Aiea: Mendoza 12-19-0-168. Castle: Sebay 5-15-2-29.

RECEIVING— Aiea: Cacpal 4-68, Kim Choy Keb Ahio 4-55, Spencer 2-9, Andreas Adams 1-21, Evan Mendoza 1-15. Castle: Trisen “Yoshi” Kalauokaaea 2-19,

Isaiah “Haaheo” Felipe 1-10, Aiden Kahele 1-3, Jaris Quisano 1-(minus 3).

JV—Castle 32, Aiea 16