During a news conference Monday, Delaware State football coach Lee Hull spoke ominously of the travel schedule leading to today’s season opener against Hawaii at the Ching Complex.

“Logistically, it’s going to be tough on our guys,” Hull told reporters, referring to the itinerary as the “travel monster.”

Wertz Motor Coaches’ problems in picking up the team at the Dover, Del., campus on Tuesday morning and then finding the correct route to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, N.Y., resulted in the 110-member travel party missing the 101⁄2-hour, non-stop flight to Honolulu. Wertz officials apologized for the problem. With help from Hawaiian Airlines, the Hornets scrambled for overnight hotel accommodations and new travel plans. Eventually they were split into three — or four — travel parties.

By the time the last group arrived on Thursday afternoon, oddsmakers placed the Rainbow Warriors as 39-point favorites. On Friday morning, the line moved to 40.5 points, matching the third-highest spread favoring the Warriors.

“Anybody can beat anybody,” UH coach Timmy Chang insisted.

In 2017, 45-point underdog Howard University — which, like Delaware State, identifies as a Historically Black College and University — defeated UNLV in the biggest upset in NCAA Division I history. HBCU schools are “proud communities and proud schools, with the history behind them,” said Chang, who coached at Jackson State, an HBCU institution. “When it comes to football, anybody can beat anybody. We’re excited they’re here and they get an opportunity to experience the islands and get to play some football.”

The Hornets were 1-10 in 2023, Hull’s first year as DSU’s head coach. But Hull has built successful programs at previous tenures. Through the transfer portal and development program, Hull expects improvement this season.

“It comes down to the players,” Hull said. “They’ve bought into the system, the standards, the expectations. Usually your biggest jump is from year one to year two. We had to implement our standards and expectations for these guys. They’ve had a great winter, great spring ball, great summer success. I look for us to take that next step.”

The Warriors also are prepared for another ascent after going 3-10 in Chang’s first season in 2022 and 5-8 last season. The Warriors won three of four to close the 2023 season. Chang hired Dan Morrison as quarterbacks coach, the same position he held working under June Jones at UH and SMU, and brought in Derek Fa‘avi to coach the offensive line. Fa‘avi was the Warriors’ MVP in 2005. With help from consultants Dennis McKnight and Samson Satele, Fa‘avi installed the blocking schemes and footwork specific to the run-and-shoot offense. Chang, who will call the offensive plays again, has scrapped the packages involving a tight end and resurrected the four-wide schemes.

“It’s pure run-and-shoot, four wide, trying to get back to the old days,” quarterback Brayden Schager said. “It’s exciting. Bringing Coach Dan in — he’s the one who coached Coach Timmy — (and) having him and Coach Timmy has been awesome for me. They’ve really developed me through my time here. … I think the O-line has done a really good job. I’m proud of the work they’ve put in. I feel comfortable back there. I’m excited about having a lot of time to throw the ball.”

Schager also will be throwing the new custom-designed “Braddahball” this season.

Dennis Thurman, who has been a coordinator in college and the NFL, was hired in January. He has implemented an attacking style.

“I like our coaching staff, I like our players,” Chang said. “I like what they’re all about. We’re ready. I’m excited. And I’m excited for them.”

—

>> 6 p.m. today

>> Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

>> TV: Pay-per-view

>> Radio: 1420-AM/92.7-FM

>> Line: UH by 401

⁄2