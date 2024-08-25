Honolulu Star-Advertiser

T-bone crash sends four to the hospital

By Allison Schaefers

Honolulu Emergency Services today responded to a T-bone crash at the corner of Likelike Highway and School Street that sent four people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crews responded to the crash about 7:15 p.m. Paramedics at the scene treated four patients, including a 31-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man, a 74-year-old man and a 64-year-old man. The patients were given advanced life support for serious injuries and then transported to an emergency room.

