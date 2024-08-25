Column: Store water now for next power outage

Being in the dark during a blackout is unnerving. During those trying periods, we realize how dependent we all are on electricity.

When we open our laptops to get the latest news or check our phones for voicemail or text messages, we expect instant access. If our batteries are low and our devices can’t be recharged, we feel vulnerable and disconnected from the world.

The recent power outages in Chinatown and downtown Honolulu were a reminder for all Oahu residents to be prepared. Whether a power outage is caused by a natural disaster such as a hurricane or other extreme weather event, human error or an accident, preparedness is key to being resilient and mitigating the impacts of disasters.

When there are power outages, there are some obvious impacts: we won’t have lights, we can’t charge our devices, our refrigerators won’t work and food can go to waste, and elevators might not work. This means everyone must have backup batteries for their essential devices and flashlights, backup cooling for critical medications or dietary needs, and extra nonperishable food on hand in the event of a power outage, whether due to a manmade or natural disaster.

While most disaster preparedness information is focused primarily on these obvious impacts, there is an additional, less-obvious risk to those living in high-rises: access to fresh water.

In the absence of electricity, residents living in high-rises may not be able to get fresh water simply by turning on their faucets because high-rises require pumps to deliver water to higher floors. Many older high-rises do not have generators to help compensate for the lack of electricity to push the water to the higher floors.

All residents, including those in high-rises, need to be prepared in the event of a utility outage.

The Board of Water Supply encourages self-sufficiency by storing at least one gallon of water per person per day. Having a 14-day supply on hand for drinking and sanitation to prepare for natural disasters is essential. For large families, purchasing a water tote may be more efficient as well as filling the tub for nonpotable uses.

Preparedness and aloha go hand in hand and building resilience must be a collaborative community effort. This means we must look after our neighbors. We need to be mindful that some of those closest to us may not have the resources or ability to be prepared or need extra assistance in doing so including kupuna, who may live next door or a few doors down the hall on our floor.

Preparedness will become increasingly critical as our island experiences more climate-related events in the future. When it comes down to it, we can live without a lot of things, but we absolutely cannot live without water. After all, water is life. Ola i ka wai. And one way to be prepared for power outages is to ensure you have water on hand for basic hygiene and simple meal preparation. ———

Get prepared: See more tips at honolulu.gov/dem and at boardofwatersupply.com/prep.

Rick Blangiardi is mayor of the City and County of Honolulu; Hirokazu Toiya is director of the city’s Department of Emergency Management; Ernie Lau is manager and chief engineer of the Board of Water Supply.