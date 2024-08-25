Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Kapena is back for a 40th reunion concert at Waikiki Shell

By John Berger

Today Updated 12:35 a.m.

COURTESY PHOTO / 2001 A few general admission seats on the lawn were still available at press time for Kapena.
COURTESY PHOTO / 2001

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The band Kapena — Teimoni “Timo” Tatofi, left, Kelly “Kelly Boy” De Lima and Tivaini “Tiva” Tatofi — rehearsed Aug. 7 at The HB Social Club.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

STAR-ADVERTISER The original Kapena band headlined the second annual Revive the Live Festival on Sept. 26, 2015, at the Waikiki Shell. The members, clockwise from left: Kelly Boy De Lima, Timo Tatofi and Tiva Tatofi.
STAR-ADVERTISER

