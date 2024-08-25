Tropical Storm Hone lashes Big Island

Tropical Storm Hone, with sustained winds of 65 mph, was expected to lash the Big Island with high winds, dangerous surf and flooding rains Saturday into this morning.

On Saturday evening, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, which issued a tropical storm warning earlier in the day, reported Hone was 125 miles south-southeast of Hilo, moving west at 15 mph with gusts of up to 75 mph. On its current track through this morning, Hone was anticipated to brush the southern slopes of the Big Island, with flash flooding possible.

The National Weather Serv­ice stated that strong, gusty easterly winds and periods of heavy showers were to continue into Monday as Hone passes south of the Hawaiian Islands.

On Saturday, as Hone approached, Hawaii County officials urged residents to take all necessary precautions.

“We ask that everyone remain vigilant and prioritize their safety during this time,” Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said in a statement. “Our Emergency Operations Center is fully activated, and we are working closely with all relevant agencies to ensure the safety and well- being of our community. Please prepare now and look out for your neighbors, especially our kupuna and those who may need extra assistance.”

In response to the storm, Hawaii County closed Wai­pio Valley Access Road until further notice; canceled overnight camping at Whittington and Punaluu beach parks; and canceled Hele-On Bus service through the weekend. Public shelters were opened at Pahoa, Keaau and Waiakea high schools, Mountain View Elementary and Honokaa High and Intermediate School.

Other points of interest around the island were closed as the storm approached, namely, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which shut down coastal and Mauna Loa summit backcountry areas to day hiking and overnight camping. Park officials said the areas will reopen when it is safe to do so.

In advance of the tropical storm, Gov. Josh Green — perhaps in an abundance of caution following the deadly Maui wildfires on Aug. 8, 2023, that were propelled by winds from a passing storm — issued a statewide emergency proclamation Saturday “to make state resources available as needed.”

“Hone is expected to cause high winds and high surf throughout the state as well as potential localized and moderate flooding in Maui and Hawaii Counties,” the governor’s proclamation said. “Given the high winds caused by Hone and existing drought conditions, it is critical that the state and counties be prepared to rapidly deploy personnel and resources such as the National Guard to respond to any wildfires that may ignite and threaten life, safety, or property.”

The state’s disaster emergency relief period was to continue through Monday.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Electric Co. prepped for possible power outages associated with Hone. With the National Weather Serv­ice canceling its red-flag warning and the updated forecast calling for rainfall and increased humidity lessening the threat of wildfires, the utility also said it had determined that a Public Safety Power Shutoff was no longer being considered as a safety measure.

The utility reported that it had activated its emergency response plan and was prepared “to quickly respond to customer outages and other potential impacts to its systems.”

Some of HECO’s activities include arranging for additional resources such as contractors and equipment; ensuring fuel supplies for trucks and other equipment are topped off; making plans to mobilize field crews and equipment to be staged in locations where they can respond as quickly as possible; and securing facilities to ensure employees and equipment are safe.

Strong winds and flooding can damage utility equipment or blow trees and debris into power lines, which can lead to outages. When the weather improves, power lines must be inspected, possibly involving helicopters and drones, and any damage must be repaired before service can be restored, the utility stated.

The American Red Cross of Hawaii readied itself with more staff, too, as volunteers were placed to assist with the response efforts on each island.

“Now is the time to be Red Cross Ready, refresh your emergency kit and take safety measures,” Tony Briggs, interim CEO of the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region, said in a statement. “We are working with local authorities and taking immediate precautions to prepare ourselves and our community.”

The Red Cross offered storm safety tips to residents, including preparing to evacuate quickly and knowing evacuation routes and destinations; filling cars with gas; bringing pets indoors and preparing a pet emergency kit; using flashlights instead of candles, which pose a fire risk; staying indoors and avoiding beaches, riverbanks and floodwaters.

If confronted with flooding, don’t walk, swim or drive through floodwaters; in other words: Turn around, don’t drown.

Meanwhile, another storm, Hurricane Gilma, is nearing Hawaii. Located about 1,555 miles east of Hilo as of Saturday evening, Gilma had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, with higher gusts, while heading west at 9 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Current weather forecasts project Gilma will weaken but possibly bring more rainfall as it passes the Hawaiian Islands later this week.