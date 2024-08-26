Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, August 26, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Many East Honolulu communities are at high fire risk

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 11:33 p.m.

Editors' PicksMauiMaui Wildfires

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM In response to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Kamilonui Valley, firebreaks were cut to create defensible areas and have been maintained since. At top, dry brush and grasses line the Kaiwi coast.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

In response to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Kamilonui Valley, firebreaks were cut to create defensible areas and have been maintained since. At top, dry brush and grasses line the Kaiwi coast.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamakoa Wong, above, maintains firebreak 1-B in the valley.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Kamakoa Wong, above, maintains firebreak 1-B in the valley.

JAMM AQUINO / 2010 A brushfire threatens homes, lighting the sky above Kamehame Ridge in Hawaii Kai. The fire burned 200 acres in July 2010.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / 2010

A brushfire threatens homes, lighting the sky above Kamehame Ridge in Hawaii Kai. The fire burned 200 acres in July 2010.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM In response to the 2017 and 2018 wildfires in Kamilonui Valley, firebreaks were cut to create defensible areas and have been maintained since. At top, dry brush and grasses line the Kaiwi coast.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamakoa Wong, above, maintains firebreak 1-B in the valley.
JAMM AQUINO / 2010 A brushfire threatens homes, lighting the sky above Kamehame Ridge in Hawaii Kai. The fire burned 200 acres in July 2010.