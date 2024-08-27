Early-morning house fire in Kaimuki injures 1 firefighter

A Honolulu firefighter was injured this morning battling a blaze at a two-story house in Kaimuki early this morning.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call at 4:38 a.m. for the fire on the 3300 block of Sierra Drive. Ten units with about 39 personnel responded, with the first arriving five minutes later to find the home ablaze.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 5:22 a.m., and extinguished it at 5:31 a.m., HFD said.

One firefighter suffered an injury and was taken to a hospital by Emergency Medical Services. The firefighter’s condition and extent of the injury were not immediately released.

HFD investigators are looking into the fire’s origin and cause, along with estimated damages.