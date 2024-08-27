Man indicted for allegedly shooting boy, 16, riding TheBus

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 19-year-old man for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 16-year-old Farrington High School student on Aug. 9 who was riding TheBus after school, according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Johnathan Ten is facing charges of attempted murder in the second degree and place to keep pistol or revolver, carrying firearm in the commission of a separate felony and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He allegedly shot the teen as he got off a bus on Kamehameha IV Road in Kalihi on Aug. 9. Honolulu police continue to look for the getaway driver who allegedly helped him flee the scene of the shooting.

“Mr. Ten already faces charges of Kidnapping and Sexual Assault in the First Degree in a separate case in which his victim was a minor under the age of 14. He was out on $250,000 bail pending trial in that case when the shooting on The Bus occurred,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, in a statement. “You can rest assured we will do everything we can to protect the public by securing convictions in both cases,” Alm added.

Attempted murder in the second degree carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Ten is being held without bail until trial after a judge agreed with prosecutors that he should remain in custody. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Spallina is handling the case.

Ten’s alleged accomplice is described by police as a male in his late teens to early 20s with a skinny build and tan complexion.

He was wearing a red baseball cap, a light-colored T-shirt, red pants, black shoes and a black face mask. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Ten has an October state court date after he was indicted in May 2023 and charged with two felony sex assault offenses, three felony child abuse offenses and kidnapping, according to state court records, for incidents involving a minor.

He pleaded not guilty in that case and posted a $250,000 bond on March 8.