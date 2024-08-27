Letter: Dems driven by media bias and blind faith

I have noticed over the past several months when reading letters in the Star-Advertiser that almost daily there would be one or more negative or anti-Donald Trump letters, while seldom would I find the same thing for Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. If someone were to count all the letters against Trump and compare those against Biden, they would find a wide disparity between the two.

Why is this? Is it because everything is all good with Biden and Harris even though we know this is not so? Some may say it’s because the majority of people in Hawaii are Democrats. Yes, that may be true, but I also believe that the media play an important part in all this.

Someone once told me that he would vote for Biden even if Biden was in a coma. That says it all right there. End of discussion.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

